Dogeliens is a Loyal Meme Coin that is set to take its users to greater heights; Avalanche, and Theta Network can’t keep up

Over the years, cryptocurrency has grown to be so much more than just a digital currency with no third parties; it has evolved into a network of vast technological advancements that make life easier and saving worth it. This experiment that began in 2009 is now one of the leading currencies in the entire world.

Blockchain technology has given individuals autonomy over their properties and assets. Since their inception, several digital currencies have rooted themselves deep in the industry and most of them are recording great feats. Currently, some notable cryptocurrencies are being accepted as alternatives to payment options in organizations and this has given this approach more credibility.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new token on the market that intends to carry on the outstanding legacy that established currencies have started. It is a meme coin that plans to have great potential and stand out amongst its peers. Dogeliens is a decentralised network that is focused on the growth of its community members and certain charity foundations.

Access decentralisation with Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a new cryptocurrency that is in the process of building and developing a rich ecosystem that will attract users from all parts of the world. NFTs are a brilliant way to increase reach and Dogeliens knows how to play this game. NFTs will be available on the platform after the official launch of the project. These NFTs are designed to be highly aesthetically pleasing. Over 10,000 designs will be available for purchase by the users. When individuals purchase the NFTs, they will gain membership to the spaceship, which is a virtual place on the network where they can interact and socialise with other users.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi) is an important aspect of this project as it will be a strong force that binds all the users together and encourages them to tap into their artistic features. Users will be able to vote on proposals for the betterment of the spaceship; this allows individuals to contribute to the development of the virtual reality of their dreams. Dogeliens is all about self-expression, and as a result, users have the opportunity to design their Dogeliens pups to their taste. The platform caters to dog lovers and allows them to go on walks with their dogs in the Metaverse.

Avalanche (AVAX): Developing credible smart contracts

Avalanche is an open-source platform that provides smart contracts for decentralised applications (dApps). This platform functions like Ethereum, in the sense that it can power applications such as Decentralised Finance (DeFi) protocols, NFTs, and stablecoins. Furthermore, users on Ethereum can interact with developers on Avalanche because they both use Solidity as their programming language.

The Avalanche network uses three component blockchains and they are the C-Chain for smart contracts, the X-Chain for exchanging and managing assets, and the P-Chain for the creation of subnets and the coordination of validators. The Avalanche (AVAX) token can be staked by users for more rewards. Additionally, Avalanche provides the creation of new subsets, fast Peer-to-Peer (P2P) transactions, and decentralised computation.

Guaranteed decentralised streaming services on Theta Network (THETA)

Theta Network is a decentralised platform that aims to decentralise streaming services. The network has distinct functions such as education, conferences, live sports broadcasts, peer-to-peer streaming, and so on. The network uses a modified Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism which is known as the multi-level Byzantine fault tolerance (BFT). This makes Theta a network that cares about the environment by monitoring its carbon imprints.

It uses two tokens: THETA and TFUEL. Theta Network (THETA) is used to validate transactions while TFUEL powers operations and micro-transactions. Developers can design and build their applications on the Theta network. Also, content creators and viewers can receive and send THETA with the official wallet applications.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

