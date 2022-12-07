Keeping your pet safe at Christmas

By Betty Henderson • 07 December 2022 • 12:12

A puzzle toy for your pet can be an excellent tool to keeping your pet calm when there are lots of guests in the house

It truly is the most wonderful time of year. And what better way to spend it than with your furry friends? But Christmas can also be a dangerous time of year for pets with unexpected decorations, trailing wires and lots of guests around. Take these tips to keep your pet safe and happy throughout the festive season.

Decorations

Decorating your home is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas. But as a pet owner, you should take extra care to ensure that your decorations are pet-friendly. Many decorations can look like toys to pets and can lead to accidents from curiosity. Supervise your pet while in the living room or keep them away from small decorations that could cause choking or strangling.

Electrical cords

Lots of holiday decorations need extra electric cords, and they seem to be everywhere in the Christmas period. Keep cords out of your pet’s mouth by taping them to walls where possible and unplug them when you’re out of the house.

Distraction

Christmas is a very social season, but this can also be an overwhelming time for our pets. Distraction is your best friend to keep your pet calm and happy. Try introducing your pet to a puzzle toy and ensure your pet gets its usual exercise.