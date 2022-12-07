By Anna Ellis • 07 December 2022 • 11:37

Local Police to carry out Christmas operation between December 12 and January 8. Image: Kenneth Kullman/Shutterstock.com

With the aim of responding to the special needs of the Christmas festivities, when there is usually a considerable increase in commercial and leisure activity.

The service will be divided into two main areas of action: traffic control and flow, and public safety and congestion. There will be traffic control points in different strategic points of the city, which include tourists, bicycles and skateboards; static points of control of public safety, foot patrols, among other units.

Joana Adrover, the Councillor for Citizen Safety, said that “as could not be otherwise, the members of the Palma Local Police will once again be working to ensure the safety of Palma residents on these important days”.

She also took advantage of the occasion “to ask citizens to pay attention when there are a lot of people on the streets and to drive with caution.”

The Palma Local Police’s Christmas campaign will also focus mainly on breathalyser checks and speed checks in the evening and night-time hours. With this service, the aim is to contribute to the peaceful coexistence of citizens and also to guarantee the flow of traffic.

