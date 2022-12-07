By Matthew Roscoe • 07 December 2022 • 12:37

Ukraine destroys 14 more Russian drones latest combat losses reveal. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, December 7, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian armed forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more drones (UAVs).

Another 14 Russian drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, December 6, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 540 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 92,740, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

Six more Russian tanks were destroyed as well as four more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of eight Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1923.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 07.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 07.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/8H8NCyyS1J — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 7, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the last day of the war shows that the loss of the six Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2935, while the destruction of four more APCs now means that Putin’s army has now lost 5909 in total.

The destruction of another 14 Russian drones takes the number destroyed by Ukraine to 1601 in total.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.