Pilates evening delights by raising €1,225 for Cudeca Cancer Care in Mijas

By Betty Henderson • 07 December 2022 • 16:11

Evo Pilates Studio owners Gareth and Sue present a huge cheque for €1,225 to Cudeca Cancer care after a successful Pilates evening.

EXERCISING excellence in Mijas as a local Pilates studio raised a dazzling total of €1,225 for Cudeca Cancer Care. Local Pilates and Yoga studio, Evo Studio held an evening of exercise on Thursday, October 27 to raise money for the cancer care organisation.

Around 30 Pilates lovers arrived dressed in many hues of pink to honour people who are battling cancer, and those who are no longer with us, for what was a touching evening of exercise and remembrance. Exercisers even dialled in from the UK, the USA and Greece to take part virtually.

Pilates studio owners, Gareth and Sue decided to put on the fundraiser after being personally affected by the disease. They shared a pledge to continue fundraising saying, “We believe in putting the heart and the soul together with health, and there is nothing that would make us happier than continue raising funds for Cudeca”.

Cudeca Foundation is dedicated to providing personalised and comprehensive care for people suffering from cancer and advanced illnesses on the Costa del Sol. Founded in 1992, the charity has more than two decades of experience, supporting more than 17,000 patients.