Putin detains Deputy Director General of the 223rd Flight Detachment

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 07 December 2022 • 19:07
Russian Air Force Tupolev Tu-154M - Credit cc/ Kirill Naumenko
According to the TASS news agency on Wednesday, December 7 Evgeny Butusov was arrested on suspicion of receiving a bribe of two million roubles (€30,000).
Butusov is believed to have been in charge of ground handling for the unit and was detained in a criminal case that is investigating fraud and bribes.
The latest in a long string of defence staff either replaced by Putin or arrested for accepting a bribe, Butusov is said to have refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Sources close the case say that he refused to testify or talk to the police, with the details of the case and the charges not yet public knowledge. The police have not said what evidence they have or what the charges relate to specifically.
Butosov is expected to appear before a court in the near future to answer charges of bribery and corruption, which would appear to relate to his work with the 223rd Flight Detachment.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.