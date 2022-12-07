Putin detains Deputy Director General of the 223rd Flight Detachment

Putin’s military investigators have detained the deputy director general of the 223rd Flight Detachment of the Ministry of Defence.

According to the TASS news agency on Wednesday, December 7 Evgeny Butusov was arrested on suspicion of receiving a bribe of two million roubles (€30,000).

Butusov is believed to have been in charge of ground handling for the unit and was detained in a criminal case that is investigating fraud and bribes.

The latest in a long string of defence staff either replaced by Putin or arrested for accepting a bribe, Butusov is said to have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Sources close the case say that he refused to testify or talk to the police, with the details of the case and the charges not yet public knowledge. The police have not said what evidence they have or what the charges relate to specifically.

Butosov is expected to appear before a court in the near future to answer charges of bribery and corruption, which would appear to relate to his work with the 223rd Flight Detachment.

