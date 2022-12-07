Rocketize Token is entering the 2nd presale stage, while Ethereum and Toncoin are still struggling in a highly volatile market

By EWN • 07 December 2022 • 12:36

Cryptocurrency is one of the fast-growing economies, trending for its diversity and high returns at the same time. It’s getting difficult for users to select “the best” crypto token from more than 20,000 projects in the market. Ethereum (ETH) is an early crypto token, famous as a leading blue-chip project, while Toncoin (TON) is a potential governance and utility token in the industry. While on the other hand, Rocketize Token (JATO) is an upcoming meme coin yet to launch. Let’s learn about these cryptocurrencies in detail!

The potential blockchain supporting thousands of tokens – Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) is one of the first cryptocurrencies to evolve as the pioneer of the crypto world. ETH is the native crypto token of the Ethereum ecosystem, where it serves in all the primary transactions for paying transaction fees. While writing this article, the ETH ranks as the 2nd crypto token according to CoinMarketCap. The all-time high price of the ETH is $4,891.70. Due, however, to the crypto market crash and the recent decline in the prices of FTX tokens (FTT), the value of ETH crypto tokens has declined in the past few days. At the moment, the aforementioned cryptocurrency is around $1000 each.

The layer one blockchain network – Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin (TON) is an Ethereum-based crypto project launched back in 2018. The Toncoin is an acronym for “The Open Network” and operates as a Layer-1 blockchain network in the market. The TON tokens primarily serve as a mode of paying transaction fees or settling other payments within the ecosystem.

The TON token holders can use this cryptocurrency to purchase their usernames on Telegram. Toncoin (TON) ranks in the list of the top 35 crypto tokens, according to CoinMarketCap.

In the last three months, TON has been fluctuating, trying to sustain its value in the market. At the time of writing this article, the token values are at a price of around $1 each.

What is the Rocketize Token (JATO)? Know more about the upcoming project

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a decentralised finance (DeFi) meme coin that aims to bridge into a network of multiple blockchains including Fantom, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and whatnot. Through this feature, the team visions enabling cross-chain transactions within the ecosystem. The token is initially deployed on Binance Smart Chain, but later on, it will shift to the above-mentioned networks. The total supply of JATO is 100 million (1,000,000,000,000). The transaction fees comprise of 2% tax that will be further used for upgrades within the system.

Want to participate in the Presale? Learn about the Presale!

The JATO token is already in the 2nd stage of the presale and is selling out fast. The price of JATO tokens in this phase is 1 USDT = 93027.98 $JATO. Here are some steps that you can follow to enter the presale:

First of all, you need to install a crypto wallet. Use MetaMask, if you are using a web browser, or else download Trust Wallet. After you have set up your wallet, fund it with ETH, BNB, or USDT tokens. After funding the wallet, connect it to the official website of Rocketize Token (JATO). Decide the number of tokens you want to buy and confirm your purchase. Once you have bought the tokens, wait for the presale to end. You can claim your JATO as the project officially launches.

For people who are looking for some bonus tokens, Rocketize Token (JATO) is a choice you should consider. The team of JATO tokens is now offering free bonus token opportunities at the time of your purchase. For example, you can get 12% extra tokens if you use BNB/BTC to buy JATO. Moreover, if you refer a friend, and he buys JATO worth $100, both of you will get $40 each.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

Rocketize (JATO)

Presale: https://rocketize.io/buy

Website: http://rocketize.io

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido