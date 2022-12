By Chris King • 07 December 2022 • 0:23

Image of Vasily Nebenzya. Credit: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Vasily Nebenzia announced the permanent representative of the Russian Federation in the UK announced their readiness to start negotiations for a settlement in Ukraine.

During a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, December 6, Russia confirmed its readiness for negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine. This was announced by Vasily Nebenzya, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the world organisation.

“During the debate on the Ukrainian crisis in the General Assembly, we record the interest of a significant majority of member countries in a diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine”, said Nebanzya.

He continued: “We react to these signals in the most serious way and reaffirm our readiness for negotiations, the purpose of which would be to eliminate the causes that forced us to launch a special military operation in Ukraine“.