Seasonal goodwill at a charity fun day in Almuñécar

By Betty Henderson • 07 December 2022 • 10:47

Young people in Almuñécar enjoyed a sports day in aid of Caritas on the first December bank holiday

YOUNGSTERS in Almuñécar showed their seasonal spirit with a huge collection to support social organisation, Caritas in its Christmas work. The collection was held at a community sports day on Tuesday, December 9.

A ‘solidarity sports day’ was held at the Piscina y el Pabellón Municipal on the first December bank holiday. Scores of young people put their sporting abilities to the test and enjoyed fun team games, all in aid of a great cause.

Participants were asked to bring one kilogram of non-perishable food to donate to Caritas in place of an entry fee for the fun day. More than 20 crates of food were collected during the event, including lots of pasta and rice.

Caritas representative, Inmaculada Corral, thanked the young people for their support and the volunteers on the day saying, “This seems like a small amount with the demand we have, but it will go a long way to help”. Local Caritas representatives will also collect food donations in Almuñécar supermarkets over the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, December 10 and 11.