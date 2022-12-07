The Current Price Crashes make Solana and Cryptoons viable options for investors in the Crypto Market

By EWN • 07 December 2022 • 12:50

The crypto market has been coined as the land of opportunity for many investors. With thousands of coins littered across the crypto sphere, there are indeed tons of opportunities for the average investor to make handsome profits in the market. Picking the right coins to invest and trade in can make a swift millionaire out of every investor. With over ten years of existence, the crypto market has proven itself time and time again. However, despite the flowing recommendations, the crypto market has been in the dumps for the past couple of months.

The recession spread across the financial markets also hit the crypto market hard. The crypto winter has caused the value of many coins to plummet terribly, resulting in poor prices and even losses for several traders and investors. As the deterioration continues, the crypto market has lost well over 20 billion dollars in market capitalisation. Most of the major coins like Bitcoin, have also taken a terrible hit in terms of value. With the bombardment of bad news, many investors wait eagerly for a change in the crypto atmosphere. While everyone waits for change to come, Solana (SOL) and Cryptoons (CTOON) seem like great options to ride out the bad weather.

Solana (SOL): A Third-Generation Crypto Option

Solana (SOL) is one of the most reputable crypto assets in the market. As a third-generation blockchain system, Solana (SOL) is well known as one of the most scalable systems on the market today. Its blockchain system can easily process as many as 50,000 transactions per second. Besides its fast transaction speed, Solana (SOL) also offers incredibly low prices. The combination of low fees and fast speed makes Solana (SOL) one of the top crypto assets for investors and traders. Its blockchain system also comes with smart contract functionality and a system that allows for creating decentralised applications in a simple, timely, and efficient manner.

With the Solana (SOL) network, decentralised applications (dApps) and other DeFi projects can build their projects on the decentralised platform of users. The developers have complete access to the best speeds and the lowest prices available right now in the market. While Solana (SOL) has all the best attributes that one can hope for in the crypto market, even it felt the sharp stings of the crypto winter that has swept over the market. The major crises and price clashes that have been observed over the past year can be attributed to the current market conditions. However, the strong utility case and efficient features that are the bedrock of the coin prove that it will increase in value once the market stabilizes. This promise gives many investors the confidence to include Solana (SOL) in their portfolios once again.

Cryptoon (CTOON): An up and coming Meme Coin

Cryptoons (CTOON) is a unique meme coin that is set to sweep the market and make a difference. With its promising features, many analysts believe Cryptoons (CTOON) will match and even exceed the limits set by the best of the other coins in the market. The coin offers a one-of-a-kind solution to lovers of comic books and manga. By catering to such a large and largely untapped industry, Cryptoons (CTOON) is well on its way to becoming a pioneer of some sort in the crypto market. The coin intends to introduce blockchain technology to the art of pictorial storytelling. Cryptoons (CTOON) offers them a place in the new and exciting world of blockchain technology by catering to lovers of manga, webtoons, and digital comics.

To find out more about Cryptoons (CTOON), visit the links below:

Presale: https://www.cryptoons-token.com/how-to-buy

Website: https://www.cryptoons-token.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/CryptoonsTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido