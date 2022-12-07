By Betty Henderson • 07 December 2022 • 12:31

Christmas is the most popular time of year for getting a new dog, but it can also be difficult to know which breed of dog would suit your lifestyle. To help you in making any important decisions, we consulted some expert advice on which dogs are best for first-time owners and why.

Golden Retriever

These classic family dogs are an excellent choice. They’re easy-going, excellent with children, and eager to please. These dogs are great in an active home however, as they need lots of exercise as well as cuddles.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

These dogs are well-known for their affectionate nature which makes them great pets for all kinds of people, from families with children to elderly owners. They are also considered fairly low-maintenance breeds in comparison with other breeds.

Boxer

This high-energy dog is great for active owners with some time on their hands. They are extremely loyal dogs, so instinctively form strong bonds with their owners. They have lots of energy, which can make training a little trickier, but also a rewarding experience.

However, it is important to note that each individual dog also has a unique personality, which can be different from general breed characteristics. Speak with a vet or animal professional before choosing your new pet.