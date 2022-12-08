By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 14:11

Almeria's spectacularly crafted nativity scene contains over 400 figurines. Image: Almeria City Council

The Municipal Nativity Scene of Almeria can be visited in the Museum of the Guitar ‘Antonio de Torres’.

The Museum is open every day until January 6, every day, from 10.30.AM until 2.00.PM, and from 5.00.PM until 9.00.PM and entry is free.

It will only be closed in the afternoon on December 24, December 31 and 5 January.

The Mayoress, Maria del Mar Vazquez, confirmed that: “The Brotherhood of the Prendimiento is in charge of the nativity’s assembly through its nativity scene workshop and I would like to congratulate them. Once again this year, they have done an excellent job of craftsmanship.”

The care they have put into this very special Nativity Scene which contains more than 400 figures representing 19 biblical passages and more than forty buildings. I would like to invite the people of Almeria to visit.”

The Bishop of Almeria, Antonio Gomez, added: “Whenever I see a Nativity Scene I notice two things. The first which is the height of Herod who is the proud one and the lowliness of Christ who is the humble one. I believe that this is the essence of Bethlehem and daily life of each one of us. I hope that this Nativity Scene will help us to understand each other better and I encourage everyone to come and visit it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.