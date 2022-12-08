Animal rescue centre in Almeria under threat of closure is pleading for your help

By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 18:34

Animal rescue centre under threat of closure is pleading for your help. Image: Maz's Canine Rescue.

Maz’s Canine Rescue charity is dedicated to rescuing and saving abandoned and abused dogs and cats in Spain.

Built on a community of animal loving volunteers, they strongly believe that no healthy animal should be put to sleep. They work to find suitable homes for the dogs and cats in their care and have links outside of Spain that allow them to rehome dogs both in Spain and overseas.

Unfortunately, the sanctuary is under threat, and they desperately need your help. The charity has been given notice to leave the kennels by the end of May 2023. The landlady wants the land back for a private project and this leaves the charity with no premises.

With a duty of care to protect all of the dogs that they support, the charity have considered all possibilities and sadly feel moving the dogs to another rescue would more than likely mean the dogs would be euthanised after assessment, and they cannot allow this to happen.

The dogs in the sanctuary have unfortunately been overlooked through no fault of their own, just because of their age, breed or time spent at the kennels but this does not mean the charity will ever give up on them.

The search for someone with rural land who may be able to support the charity continues and discussions with the mayor of Tijola are taking place but ideally the charity would like to buy land so that the sanctuary can continue its hard work and more importantly, keep the dogs they care for safe.

A perfect property has been found however the charity have exhausted ways in which to fund the purchase as a whopping €100,000 needs to be raised.

The charity need your help, please click here to support them https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-save-our-canine-rescue-sanctury

For more information visit the website: https://mazsrescues.org/ or take a peak at their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mazscaninerescue

