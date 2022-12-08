Axie Infinity and The Sandbox revolutionized the Metaverse, but Rocketize Token will change the way investor’s view Meme Coins

By EWN • 08 December 2022 • 13:16
Play-to-Earn (P2E) games like Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) offer healthy returns for both players and investors. Anyone can earn extra income while playing their favourite games on either platform. However, could investors gain even more profit with a coin like Rocketize Token (JATO)?
Although Rocketize Token (JATO) is a new meme coin, it does offer high prospects. The token would be doing to meme coins what Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) did to the Metaverse. So, rather than ride on the tides of social media hype, Rocketize Token (JATO) hopes to build a community of enthusiastic investors and members.
Subsequently, the community members will determine what happens and how it happens within the platform. Unlike the NFT and Metaverse-based coins, there won’t be rewards for playing games. But the Rocketize Token NFT project will allow members to participate actively in NFT trades.
Rather than a regular meme coin that everyone’s already accustomed to, Rocketize Token will add some unique features. From building a sustainable community to creating revenue sources for investors and ensuring the tokenomics is well managed. There will never be a time again when the JATO in circulation will be greater than this. That’s because the token will be continually burned to manage circulation and control its price.
Upon launch, Rocketize Token will be available on top platforms like Uniswap, Coingecko, PancakeSwap, and various other markets. This will allow all the members to easily share and receive the token on any of their favourite DEX platforms. The roadmap is also impressive, with many futuristic projects already in store, to be revealed to the community members one after the other.
The major project investors can look forward to is the NFT minting. Rocketize Token will be launching its own NFTs. These are the Galaxy and the Reactor. The two NFTs can be traded on its internal marketplace. It also plans to make it to a US-Headquartered list. Members will also be able to play dApp games with their JATO tokens as the platform will be fully integrated to merge with the Metaverse.
Members can join early and get extra bonuses during the presale stage. It will also offer exclusive bonuses and rewards across all its pre and post-launch events. Other items on the list are the Rocketize Token-enabled cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform, its eCommerce/Merchandising platform, and Charity donation staking wallets.
The Rocketize Token community offers you huge bonuses based on when and how you make payments after registration. You might also get exclusive bonus offers depending on how fast you buy your token after registration. So, you’ll get a 60% bonus if you purchase the token within the first 30 minutes of registering.
You can also get a 12% bonus when you purchase with BNB/BSC. Otherwise, buy with USDT ERC-20, BTC, SOL, and SHIB for 10%, 15%, 10%, and 15% bonuses, respectively. Follow the steps below to get started:
Rocketize Token (JATO) might appear as another meme coin that will storm the market and disappear, but the token has bigger plans. It wants to be amongst the top cryptocurrencies like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox when it launches.
With several plans soon to be set in motion for Rocketize Token (JATO), it’s only a matter of time before the token generates massive wealth for its investors.
Sponsored
