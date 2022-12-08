BREAKING: None of Royal Family contacted on Meghan and Harry’s controversial new Netflix doc

By James Gamble • 08 December 2022 • 14:06

No one from the Royal Family was contacted about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial new Netflix documentary, according to new reports.

Reports in the Metro claim that neither Buckingham nor Kensington Palace were given a chance to comment on Harry and Meghan’s explosive new Netflix show, the first instalment of which was released today (Thursday, December 8), despite the show’s introduction stating the Royal Family had ‘declined to comment’.

The release of the six-part documentary, called Harry & Meghan, which purports to explain the couple’s decision to leave their royal duties, coincides with the three-month anniversary of the death of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

A statement during the introduction to the television show – for which Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan Markle, 41, are reported to be making up to $100m (£82m/€95m) – says: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

But according to an article in the Metro, no members of the Royal Family were either contacted or given the opportunity to comment on the show.

The Sussex’s new Netflix series, the second instalment of which is to be released next Thursday (December 15), has been said to ‘wage war’ on the Royal Family, with fans and celebrities condemning the show.

The Sussex’s retired from their Royal duties back in January 2020 and have two children – Archie, three and Lilibet, one – together.

