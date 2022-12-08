Two districts of Paris blacked out with 100,000 residents affected

BREAKING: Runway at Munich Airport closed due to 'Last Generation' climate activists Close
By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 23:45

Around 100,000 residents of Paris are without power after two districts of the city were blacked out.

 

Online reports claim that several districts of Paris are without electricity this evening, Thursday, December 8. There has been no official statement made regarding the cause of the blackout. Around 100,000 people are believed to have been affected.

According to the website of French public energy supplier Enedis, the incident is being resolved and was caused by ‘damage’. About 75 streets in the first and fourth arrondissements had been left without power just before 11pm, reported aw-journal.com.

Another 62 streets in the 62 streets experienced damage in the third arrondissement were similarly affected, and 34 streets in the fifth. The French government had recently been warning of the possibility of power outages in the country this winter due to the ongoing energy crisis.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

