Can Big Eyes Coin emulate household names like Bitcoin and Solana and take the market by storm?

Introduction

As more people are hopping on the cryptocurrency bandwagon, it’s important to know how to recognise potential in new tokens entering the market. There are several ways to determine if a cryptocurrency will become a success. Perhaps the most pivotal strategy is to gauge market conditions. For example, are cryptocurrency prices soaring, and what is the performance of new tokens upon landing? These are questions that users must answer. Another technique is to understand the buzz in the industry. If a new token is generating lots of hype, its chances of being a crowd-puller are high. We’ll identify two tokens that met these requirements when they were launched:

Bitcoin (BTC)

Rank: 1 st

Capitalisation: $402 billion

Price: $19138

Volume: $20.7 billion

Bitcoin is the original token, so there was no razzmatazz when it was released. However, it gathered momentum when it was introduced and started the cryptocurrency phenomenon. A decentralised platform, Bitcoin was first mentioned in a 2008 whitepaper by a person or group using the alias “Satoshi Nakamoto.” The project was officially unleashed in 2009. From a technical standpoint, BTC is a peer-to-peer (P2P) digital asset, which means transactions are performed between independent parties and without the involvement of intermediaries (governments or banks).

Bitcoin’s model is in stark contrast to conventional payment methods, which cannot be conducted without intermediaries. Of course, BTC has the distinction of being the first cryptocurrency ever. The platform found plenty of fanfare and now boasts a global community of millions. Bitcoin altered the financial landscape forever, gave rise to an entirely new industry, and inspired thousands of new tokens. A trillion-dollar market owes its creation solely to Bitcoin.

Solana (SOL)

Rank: 9 th

Capitalisation: $15.3 billion

Price: $30

Volume: $612.3 million

Solana is a top ten token that implements blockchain technology’s permissionless traits to provide decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions. The idea was conceived in 2017, and SOL was officially presented by the Solana Foundation in 2020.

The central objective of Solana is to support users to create decentralised applications (dApps). The platform provides a hybrid consensus mechanism, consisting of proof-of-stake (PoS) and proof-of-history (PoH) protocols. The unique solution was concocted to enhance scalability. Solana’s status is not a fluke. The hybrid offering has garnered attention from all kinds of stakeholders, ranging from small-scale businesses to large enterprises.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

If you’re setting a high benchmark, we can’t think of better examples than Bitcoin and Solana. Developers of every new token want to copy these two, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is no exception. Fortunately, BIG boasts a unique structure that puts it in good stead. The project is committed to moving wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) space. The benefit of the platform is how the money will be utilised: a fixed percentage of each transaction will be kept in a charity wallet and used for the betterment of the oceans.

Tokenomics

200 billion BIG tokens will be injected into the market, 70% of which will be up for purchase at a public presale. Another 20% will be available on exchanges, which means 90% of Big Eyes tokens will be accessible at launch. The final 10% will be divided between marketing and charity.

Conclusion

Bitcoin and Solana have set incredibly high standards. Whether we’re talking about a high-profile platform or a new token, the ultimate goal should be to mirror the success achieved by BTC and SOL. To buy BIG, you must download MetaMask on your gadget. You can acquire Big Eyes by using Ethereum tokens at your disposal or your bank card if you don’t have ETH.

