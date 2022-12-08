Costa de Almeria brand wooing domestic tourism at Valladolid trade fair

By Linda Hall • 08 December 2022 • 15:18

TOURISM FAIR: Costa de Almeria Brand promoted in Valladolid Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

THE Almeria Costa brand was recently present at important tourism events in Malaga and Valladolid.

“These forums allow us to meet travel agencies, online sites and tour operators amongst others,” said Fernando Gimenez, who is vice-president of the provincial council, the Diputacion, and also heads its Tourism department.

“At the same time we can approach potential tourists who are interested in visiting our province,” he added.

Members of the Provincial Tourism Service attended a workshop during the International Summit Travel Management held in Malaga.

This was attended by travel agencies and destination management companies from all over Europe, to whom the Tourism Service introduced the Costa de Almeria brand, with particular emphasis on the growing conference tourism sector.

Costa de Almeria representatives visited the 25th edition of the International Internal Tourism Fair (INTUR) held in two segments last month in Valladolid, attending both the INTUR Negocios (Business) Fair organised for professionals and INTUR Viajeros (Travellers).

The Diputacion contingent also attended the Andalucia Professional Conferences event, also held in Valladolid, which was organised by the Junta’s Tourism department and focused on domestic tourism.

“The Diputacion is always at the side of the excellent professionals from the tourist industry, which is one of the pillars of our province’s economy,” Fernando Gimenez said.

