easyJet announces Autumn 2023 flight schedules

By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 19:48

Image of easyJet aircraft. Credit: EasyJet Press Office

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced its flight schedules for Autumn 2023.

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, announced on Wednesday, December 7, that its flights for autumn 2023 are now on sale and available to book. Seats across tens of thousands of easyJet flights between 1 October and 30 November 2023 are available.

Dates including October Half Term are now available to book at low fares across the entire European network, at easyJet.com and via the Mobile App.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering over 463 routes to over 120 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa with low fares available to book now including:

London Gatwick to Hamburg and Innsbruck from £28.99* and Madrid from £29.99*

London Luton to Ibiza, Lyon and Menorca from £22.99*

Bristol to Geneva from £23.99*, Madrid and Porto from £26.99*

Manchester to Zakynthos and Rhodes from £22.99* and Bodrum from £24.99*

Liverpool to Barcelona, Nice and Amsterdam from £22.99*

Edinburgh to Rhodes from £24.99*, Madrid and Porto from £26.99*

Glasgow to Paris from £24.99*, Barcelona and Venice from £26.99*

Belfast to Paris from £22.99*, Ibiza and Alicante from £24.99*

To book or discover more about easyJet’s UK network, visit easyJet.com. For further information, please contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252, log onto www.easyjet.com or follow @easyJet_Press

*Flights one way per person including taxes.

