easyJet announces Autumn 2023 flight schedules

By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 19:48
Image of easyJet aircraft.
Credit: EasyJet Press Office
easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, announced on Wednesday, December 7, that its flights for autumn 2023 are now on sale and available to book. Seats across tens of thousands of easyJet flights between 1 October and 30 November 2023 are available.
Dates including October Half Term are now available to book at low fares across the entire European network, at easyJet.com and via the Mobile App.
easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering over 463 routes to over 120 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa with low fares available to book now including:
To book or discover more about easyJet’s UK network, visit easyJet.com. For further information, please contact the easyJet Press Office on 01582 525252, log onto www.easyjet.com or follow @easyJet_Press
*Flights one way per person including taxes.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.