08 December 2022

Enjoy the fabulous Christmas market and funfair in Elche (Alicante). Image: Elche City Council.

IF you are a Christmas market fan head to the Paseo dela Estacion in Elche where you will find 28 stalls presided over by an eight metre high Christmas tree.

Next to the market will be a fair. The Mayor of Elche, Carlos Gonzalez, has confirmed that: “Some of the attractions of the fair are the 25-metre Ferris wheel, the ecological synthetic ice skating rink, the dragon, an American track, a Scalextric and a bouncy castle.”

“As for the Market stalls, decorated in Central European style, you can buy handicrafts and other items typical of this time of year, such as wooden toys, scarves, woollen hats and so on.”

The funfair and Christmas market will be open from December 6 until December 11 from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

From December 12 until December 16, evenings only, from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

On December 17 and 18, from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

From December 19 until December 22, evenings only, from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

Finally from December 23 until January 8 from 11:00.AM until 2:00.PM and from 5:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

