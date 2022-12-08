By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 13:55

Folks in Almeria can catch the spectacular Christmas show A Sea of Light. Image: Almeria City Council

A Sea of Light is a light and sound show with amazing visual effects of colours in space, creating a seabed atmosphere through the synchronisation of the lights with the music of the show.

From today until January 6 it can be enjoyed every evening in the Nicolas Salmeron Park.

The show is located between the Fish Fountain and the Music Pavilion and will turn the Park into a seabed where there will be jellyfish, Posidonia, LED lights, particle machines and lasers together with a surround sound, placing the speakers in the front part of the enclosure and also in the back area. With this live quadraphonic system, the characteristic cinema sound is achieved.

This new lighting attraction is in addition to the extraordinary Christmas illumination and will have daily shows at 6.30.PM, 7.30.PM, 8.30.PM and 9.30.PM, with the exception that from December 11 until December 21 the show will only be on at 7.30.PM hours.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.