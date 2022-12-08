By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 12:40

Fans react to Harry and Meghan's new bombshell Netflix documentary. Image: lev radin/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING the release of Harry and Meghan’s new bombshell documentary on popular streaming service Netflix, fans took to social media on Thursday, December 8 to share their reaction.

Led by TV presenter Piers Morgan, who dubbed the initial 23-minutes of the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary “worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible”, fans from around the world reacted to the ‘docuseries’.

This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 8, 2022

The release of the docuseries, which many called a ‘bombshell’ for the British Royal Family now led by King Charles, has garnered mix reactions since its release on Thursday, December 8.

Memes and quips have been circulating on social media and people were quick to give their opinions on Meghan and Harry.

Julia Hartley-Brewer wrote: “Watching the #HarryandMeghanonNetflix docuseries. If I wasn’t already feeling sick, this would have done the trick.

“Porn stars do a better job of protecting their privacy than these two. Selling their self-pitying souls to the highest bidder. Yuck.”

Watching the #HarryandMeghanonNetflix docuseries. If I wasn't already feeling sick, this would have done the trick. Porn stars do a better job of protecting their privacy than these two. Selling their self-pitying souls to the highest bidder. Yuck. pic.twitter.com/cTLYlZaF8a — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) December 8, 2022

Another account on Twitter said: “If Meghan can so snidely mock meeting the late Queen for the first time, imagine what would have been said if she’d been allowed to travel to Balmoral on the Queen’s last day.”

If Meghan can so snidely mock meeting the late Queen for the first time, imagine what would have been said if she’d been allowed to travel to Balmoral on the Queen’s last day. #HarryandMeghanNetflix #HarryandMeghanonNetflix #AbolishTheSussexes pic.twitter.com/34mL4nbpCP — Countess Commonwealth (@CountessCommon1) December 8, 2022

“Kudos to Harry & Meghan for speaking their truth.. they do say the ‘truth’ hurts. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix” another person said.

Kudos to Harry & Meghan for speaking their truth.. they do say the 'truth' hurts. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix — Mz Bailey (@SNMCeCe) December 8, 2022

The series, which has been in the works for years and is Netflix’s last big subscription push before Christmas, is a six-part documentary, with the first three episodes now available to stream.

One person said that: “Episode One was amazing. I love the attention taken to ground their story in Harry’s childhood. So many sweet moments. I want to stay up and binge the rest, but will power!”

While another said: “I am sorry Netflix, I have turned off TV, as Harry and Meghan documentary is so boring, nothing new, they are just indulging themselves in delusion. I’ve never watched any boring shows than this. #HarryandMeghanNetflix”

In episodes one to three, Meghan and Harry spoke about Harry’s childhood, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and the start of their relationship.

The series also showed never-before-seen family photos, the pair talking about Megxit while touching upon racism and starting a new chapter of life in California.

