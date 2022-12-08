Last match until January for members of the Teulada-Moraira (Alicante) Fishing Club

By Linda Hall • 08 December 2022 • 23:00

: LATE ARRIVAL: Jeff Richards with his best fish of the day Photo credit: Jeff Richards

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club recently visited section B3 of the River Jucar in neighbouring Valencia province.

“I was on Peg 2 and did not get a bite all day until the last 30 minutes and ended up with the best fish of the day,” said club secretary Jeff Richards. “Temperatures started at 14 degrees at 9am but got warmer as the day went on, eventually reaching 19 degrees with water temperature at 15 degrees.”

The water was clearer than on previous outings and there were two dry nets out of the nine competitors.

Best total weight of the day of 11.9 kilos on Peg 22 went to Peter Shephard with Paul Hall in second place (9.6 kilos) and Ray Turvey (7.3 kilos). Jeff’s best fish of the day weighed in at 4.2 kilos.

Club members caught a total of 42 kilos and 20 fish, of which 19 were carp with one smaller crucian carp.

“This is our last match until January,” Jeff said. “Merry Christmas and a Happy New year to everybody, see you in 2023!”

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Cluh contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or email [email protected]).

“We are a very friendly club and always happy to welcome new members,” Jeff said.

