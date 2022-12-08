By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 11:22
I'm a Celebrity's Matt Hancock celebrates Covid-19 vaccine in the UK two years on. Image: I T S/Shutterstock.com
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, December 8, Matt Hancock, who came third in the popular reality show I’m a Celebrity, said: “Two years ago today, the UK became the first country in the world to roll out a clinically authorised Covid-19 vaccine.”
“151,248,820 vaccines later, we have learnt to live with Covid,” he added.
People reacted to the tweet from the ex-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
One person said: “TBF this is something the UK did really well & ahead of every other country. Thanks for all your hard work.”
While another person joked: “Wow. 2 years since the greatest bit of acting since Marlon Brando in the Godfather….” making reference to Hancock’s ‘forced’ tears on GMB.
Wow. 2 years since the greatest bit of acting since Marlon Brando in the Godfather…. pic.twitter.com/VwfQEAd1kh
— Ben (@Bennyjj81) December 8, 2022
“Every day I’m thankful for the work that led to the vaccines and for all involved. I don’t need however need to read tweets from a reality tv contestant trying to promote his book- the two are completely unrelated,” another person said, adding: “Hope image was used with permission with purpose clear btw Matt.”
While another person on Twitter said: “I find this whole thing deeply distasteful.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
