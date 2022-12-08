By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 11:22

I'm a Celebrity's Matt Hancock celebrates Covid-19 vaccine in the UK two years on. Image: I T S/Shutterstock.com

AFTER revealing that his future more than likely lies away from politics, I’m a Celebrity’s Matt Hancock celebrated the “clinically authorised Covid-19 vaccine” two years on from its rollout in the UK.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, December 8, Matt Hancock, who came third in the popular reality show I’m a Celebrity, said: “Two years ago today, the UK became the first country in the world to roll out a clinically authorised Covid-19 vaccine.”

“151,248,820 vaccines later, we have learnt to live with Covid,” he added.

People reacted to the tweet from the ex-Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

One person said: “TBF this is something the UK did really well & ahead of every other country. Thanks for all your hard work.”

While another person joked: “Wow. 2 years since the greatest bit of acting since Marlon Brando in the Godfather….” making reference to Hancock’s ‘forced’ tears on GMB.

“Every day I’m thankful for the work that led to the vaccines and for all involved. I don’t need however need to read tweets from a reality tv contestant trying to promote his book- the two are completely unrelated,” another person said, adding: “Hope image was used with permission with purpose clear btw Matt.”

While another person on Twitter said: “I find this whole thing deeply distasteful.”

