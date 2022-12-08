Paella competition raises funds for Ukrainia refugees living in Canjayar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 08 December 2022 • 17:01

CANJAYAR COMPETITION: Held at local olive oil plant Photo credit: Aceites Andarax

CANYAJAR organised the fifth edition of its annual Paella Competition on December 4.

This year, the money raised is going to the 11 Ukrainian children now living in the small town.

Last March, the Euro Weekly News reported how Canjayar’s population of 1,202 increased after the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, including 11 children, who were offered a home there by the town hall.

The competition was held at Aceites Andarax, the olive oil processing plant located in in Canjayar, with contestants preparing paellas of every variety.

Professionals were amongst those taking part in the competition but the first prize of 25 litres of extra virgin olive oil went to a family from Ragol.

“For me, it was important not only to take part but to do it so that the Ukrainian families had help from Ragol,” said one of the winners, Toni Escobar.

The day’s takings of €200 were presented to the town’s supermarkets and food shops, where the mothers can buy supplies up to the value of this amount.

“We also had the idea of planting an olive tree for each of the children, who also received a plaque with their name,” said Paco Canet, president of Aceites Andarax. “Today it’s rather symbolic but one day it will be a nice piece of history.”

