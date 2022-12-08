Peña Los Guiris supporters’ club cheer on CD Vera (Almeria) football team

By Linda Hall • 08 December 2022 • 11:17

GUIRIS BANNER: English-speaking supporters cheer on CD Vera each weekend Photo credit: CD Vera

THE Club Deportivo Vera football team has a new supporters’ club called Peña Los Guiris.

There is dispute regarding the origin of the word Guiri, but unanimous agreement that it now means a resident of foreign, invariably British, origin.

With so many of them living in Almeria’s Levante and Almanzora areas, a good number of British residents visit their local football grounds to cheer on local teams at the weekend.

This includes Las Viñas, CD Vera’s home ground, where English-speaking supporters have decided to organise themselves into an official Peña (group) with a specially-designed banner.

The club recently declared on their social media accounts, in English, “We are proud of our first British supporters’ club. Great followers, very good football fans who support our CD Vera every Sunday. Thanks to the Los Guiris club.”

CD Vera currently play in the Primera Andaluza division, where they occupy ninth place with 19 points in the league table after playing 12 matches.

