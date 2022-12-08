By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 16:34

Spain's National Police bust gang dedicated to drug trafficking and sexual exploitation of Chinese citizens. Image: l.glz.ttlphotos/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S National Police dismantled a gang dedicated to drug trafficking and sexual exploitation of Chinese citizens, as reported on Thursday, December 8.

A major criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking and sexual exploitation of Chinese citizens has been busted by Spain’s National Police, who made nine arrests.

Six men and three women were arrested in Madrid and Guadalajara, a statement read.

“The members of the organisation made shipments of marijuana through international postal parcel companies and interspersed them with other conventional shipments, as a security measure,” a statement from Spain’s National Police said.

“Five searches were carried out in which 213 kilograms of marijuana buds, 132 grams of methamphetamine, 387,025 euros, a pistol, eight mobile phones, six vehicles and a large amount of marijuana packaging material were seized.”

According to the report, officers launched the investigation back in February 2022 when 121 kilos of marijuana were seized in the province of Valladolid.

The drug was found inside several 5 and 10-kilo packages that had been sent from various locations and time slots, by different people using different vehicles.

In March 2022, more packages with the narcotic substance were intercepted in Aranda de Duero (Burgos), which had the same characteristics as those in Valladolid, which prompted investigators to believe it was the same criminal group.

Officers began to identify the people involved, and the homes and warehouses used, as well as to discover possible cultivation sites.

In addition, they checked the security measures that the members of the group took before sending the packages to international postal parcel companies and how they interspersed packages containing narcotic substances with other conventional shipments.

As a result of the numerous surveillance operations, another shipment of 12 kilos of marijuana was intercepted in April in the town of Fuentespina (Burgos), while another member of the gang was arrested and a new vehicle was seized.

Another package of 4 kilos was also found in Valladolid, sent by the same person as the one in Burgos.

New shipments were intercepted from Benavente, Zamora, Aranda de Duero and Burgos from May until December 8. At the same time, it was discovered that the criminal group had a villa in Rivas Vaciamadrid and several flats in the Madrid district of Usera.

At another villa, this time in Guadalajara, the officers discovered it was being used for the sexual exploitation of Chinese citizens.

The investigators were able to verify that members of the criminal organisation frequently went to Madrid-Barajas airport, picked up Chinese citizens, and returned – after adopting multiple security measures – to the house in Guadalajara.

The nine people arrested were of Chinese nationality.

Five searches were carried out in Madrid and Guadalajara.

During the searches, a large amount of cash and a total of 213 kg of marijuana buds were seized, which were for shipment to Holland and Belgium, using different parcel delivery companies and sent from different provinces of Spain.

