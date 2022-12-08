Route with five decorative Indalos bring Christmas magic to Mojacar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 08 December 2022 • 20:24

INDALO MAN: Carving discovered in Velez Blanco cave Photo credit: CC/Andy Roberts

MOJACAR inaugurated its lucky Christmas Indalo Route through the town’s Old Quarter on December 7.

Five decorative Indalos are contributing to the Christmas spirit and it was also hoped they would weave a little of their magic in a town waiting for the results of the Ferrero Rocher “We shine more brightly together” competition.

The initiative is the result of collaboration between the Walt Was Here Association, a group which maintains that Walt Disney was born in Mojacar, together with the Mojacar Pueblo’s Business Owners’ Association, the Multicentre and Mojacar town hall.

The route begins in Plaza Nueva, where the first Indalo is located, continuing to Plaza de la Iglesia, Plaza del Parterre, Plaza del Fronton and the Multicentre, in front of the Tourist Office.

The Indalo, now adopted as Almeria’s own symbol and Mojacar’s in particular, is depicted in a 2,500BC wall carving discovered in a cave in the Los Velez national park.

Its name Indalo is derived from Indal eccius – messenger of the gods – in Iberian, and the symbol was traditionally painted on the front of buildings to protect them from evil.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.