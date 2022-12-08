By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 12:18

Ukraine reports Russian combat losses as of December 8. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Thursday, December 8, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further two Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, December 7. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5911.

According to the latest data, another 340 Russian soldiers reportedly died in battle, which has brought the total to around 93,080.

Two more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as another two Russian artillery systems.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian drones, taking the total destroyed to 1603.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 08.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 08.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/UX3ShWUq8k — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 8, 2022

A detailed breakdown of the war shows that the loss of two more Russian tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 2937, while the destruction of two more Russian artillery systems now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1925 in total.

The news comes after it was reported that Donetsk People’s Republic had come under attack by missiles launched from a Ukrainian BM-21 Grad on Thursday, December 8.

A report by the representative office of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that “ten missiles were fired from the BM-21 Grad.”

