Russia's Black Sea Fleet reportedly shoots down Ukrainian drone near Sevastopol, Crimea. Image: Tim McMillan/Twitter

THE Governor of Sevastopol , Mikhail Razvozhaev , said that on the morning of Thursday, December 8, a duty ship of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet shot down a Ukrainian drone in the city.

According to Razvozhaev, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet had to shoot down a Ukrainian drone over the water area near Sevastopol, which is the largest city in Crimea.

“In the morning, the duty ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down an UAV over the sea. Our military, as always, worked well, ”wrote the head of the Russian city in his Telegram channel.

This came after several reports of a Ukrainian attack on a Russian air base in Sevastopol.

Prominent Twitter account @FirstSquawk wrote: “REPORTS OF AIR ATTACK ON RUSSIAN BASE AT SEVASTOPOL, CRIMEA,”

Several images allegedly showing an air defence system shooting down the drone also began circulating on social media.

Tim McMillan said: “UPDATE: There are multiple reports of an air attack on the Russian base at Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea.

UPDATE: There are multiple reports of an air attack on the Russian base at Sevastopol, in occupied Crimea.

“#BREAKING Reports of air attack in #Russian Base at #Sevastopol, #Crimea. There’s smoke rising there.”

“Looks like that air defense in Russian-occupied Sevastopol active. #Ukraine #Crimea #Sevastopol”

