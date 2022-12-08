By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 15:16

SAMM Golf Society enjoys golfing fun and a Christmas bash. Image: SAMM Golf Society.

Lo Romero, set on the Mediterranean Coast, is always in immaculate condition and Tuesday, November 29, was no exception.

The course is most notably known for its challenging island, 18th green.

The game was a joint venture with The Royal Oak Golf Society, so, 28 players teed off.

SAMM Captain for the day, Rona Agnew, led as the wind blew a hoolie. Josephine Monaghan won nearest the pin on the 12th and, Royal Oak Captain, Ken Physick, was nearest on the 15th .

Ronnie Taylor took the longest drive, while the clear Stableford champion was Tony Monsellato with 34 points.

As this was the last meeting of the year it was followed by the Christmas bash where revellers enjoyed beer, wine and pizzas followed by the Christmas Raffle.

Raffle prizes included priceless golf artifacts and French wines.

SAMM would like to thank Sergio for drawing the raffle winners and Mati, Gabriel, and all the Lo Romero staff for making it a great day out.

Fellow group, SAMM Sailing Association Mar Menor encompasses dinghy to catamaran sailing, cruising and motorboat groups. Following Covid and Brexit they are looking for new members.

If you like sailing and want to know more email [email protected] or follow them on their new Facebook page Sailing Association Mar Menor Golf Society.

