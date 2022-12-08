By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 17:34

Santa Pola once again confirms its commitment to sports with a sports centre facelift. Image: Santa Pola City Council

Sport fans will be pleased to hear that Santa Pola’s Paco Hernandez Sports Centre will be on the receiving end of a facelift.

The work is expected to cost €531,000.

The councillor for Sports, Julio Baeza, has confirmed that: “The new Paco Hernandez sports centre will have a new multi-sports court for football, basketball, handball and volleyball. In addition, the ground floor of the current stands will be used for storage. New changing rooms and storage rooms will be built and the lighting in the sports centre will be upgraded. The facade will be completely renovated with a new look.”

“The Government Team is fully committed to continue making progress in sports infrastructures both in the city centre and in Gran Alacant. In just three years, we have added two new paddle tennis courts, basketball courts in Gran Alacant and Obispo Bascunana, and an 8-a-side football pitch, work on which will begin shortly.”

The councillor added: “We have more projects and improvements that we will be announcing soon, such as the total renovation of the artificial turf at the Pereira football pitch.”

