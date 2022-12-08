SolidProof Audit Shows Oryen Network Safest ICO of the moment, likely to reach Chainlink and Cosmos Level Market Cap

By EWN • 08 December 2022 • 16:00

The financial sector has undergone dramatic change because of DeFi. However, most DeFi platforms are easily tampered with and are mainly sensitive to market volatility.

However, the numerous features of Oryen, along with its regular audits and recognition by leading crypto expert Darryl Boo, show that this network is less manipulatable than Chainlink and Cosmos.

Oryen (ORY)

Oryen Network is a decentralised cryptocurrency staking platform with extremely generous user payouts. After announcing its ICO in late September, the platform has seen massive user growth and a 250% increase in investor returns. Despite the recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, this solid performance has attracted the investors to invest in ORY.

If you’re looking for a DeFi staking platform that promises stable annual returns of 90%, look no further than Oryen. This APY is kept stable by the protocol’s built-in automatic staking mechanism, the Oryen Autostaking Technic (OAT). Furthermore, as no escrow is involved, traders can get paid every hour.

The platform’s security mechanism consists of staking, an anti-whale tax strategy, and regular smart contract audits with Solidproof. Another significant aspect of the Oryen network is the Risk-Free Value (RFV) wallet, which stores asset reserves to keep the value of ORY coins stable in market volatility.

Chainlink

Chainlink is an Ethereum-based distributed blockchain oracle network. The network will enable the secure transfer of data from off-chain sources to on-chain smart contracts. Also, Chainlink has a reasonable return on investment, but ORY’s 320% price increase gives it the best and highest returns. As a result, chainlink’s investors are gravitating toward ORY due to expectations of a price increase.

Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) is the fuel and safeguard for the Cosmos blockchain ecosystem, a collection of scalable and interoperable blockchains. It is a proof-of-stake and an open-source blockchain platform whose developers published a white paper outlining their plans to make it easier for users to transact with one another. Unfortunately, cosmos (ATOM) suffered a 15% overnight drop in value and hasn’t recovered, leading some investors to switch to ORY.

Conclusion

Two of the best platforms are Chainlink and Cosmos. However, these systems are easily breached and have suffered heavy losses during the current market downturn. The result has been a drop in traders’ capital investments. In contrast, Oryen continues to show why it is the safer DeFi platform.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

