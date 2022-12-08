This is the world’s best city for expats, and it’s in Spain

By Betty Henderson • 08 December 2022 • 14:35

The south-eastern Spanish city of Valencia was named the best city in the world for expats to live and work

A Spanish city has attracted global acclaim as it was named the world’s best city to live in for expats. The annual report, released on Tuesday, December 6 revealed Valencia pipped Dubai and Mexico City to the post to take top place on the list.

The report was created by global expat network, InterNations and is based on several different indicators, including the quality of life, happiness of residents, beauty, and amount of green spaces. The platform selects and ranks the top 50 cities each year for foreigners to live or work in.

Evidently, there is no shortage of beautiful places in Spain, and this year’s list reflected that, with three Spanish cities making it to the top twenty. Madrid came in at fifth place, while Barcelona was ranked the 14th best city in the world to live in. This year’s top ten was made up by Dubai, Mexico City, Lisbon, Madrid, Bangkok, Basel, Melbourne, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore.

Interestingly, American cities did not make an appearance until the 12th position on the list with Miami, and no British cities made it to the top 20.