By Matthew Roscoe • 08 December 2022 • 15:57
Bodies of two young men found on Calblanque beach in Murcia's Cartagena. Image: Gerardo onandia/Shutterstock.com
A hiker discovered the dead bodies of two young men on Cala Dorada, one of the beaches belonging to the Regional Park of Calblanque, Monte de las Cenizas and Peña del Águila, in Cartagena.
Spanish news outlet La Verdad reported that the young men were most likely from a patera shipwrecked in the last few days.
The hiker alerted emergency service crews and members of the Benemérita and the Sociedad de Salvamento y Seguridad Marítima (Sasemar), as well as Spain’s Civil Protection were deployed to the scene.
According to the news outlet, the Judicial Police team of the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the bodies and they will be taken to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Cartagena for the autopsy.
It is believed that the two young men were migrants looking to seek refuge in Cartagena, a known location for immigrant smuggling.
The news of the young men’s deaths comes months after Spain’s Guardia Civil discovered seven bodies, two of them children, in the waters off Pilar de la Horadada and La Manga.
The bodies were discovered between Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29 in the waters by the Maritime Service of the Guardia Civil.
It was believed at the time that the deceased were occupants of a patera that sank with 16 people onboard between the coasts of Alicante and the Region of Murcia.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
