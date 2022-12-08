By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 20:21

Image of Ukrainian political activist Oleksiy-Bevzyuk. Credit: Facebook Oleksii Kodman

Oleksiy Bevzyuk, the revered Ukrainian political activist was killed in action, with his father and brother also previously dying in the Donetsk region.

Oleksiy Bevzyuk, the public and political activist with the call sign ‘Mers’ died in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, December 7. The soldier fought as part of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade named after the Black Zaporozhets. His brother Andriy Bevzyuk died in July. They fought together with their father Ivan Bevzyuk.

This news was reported by the Ukrainian news outlet Censor.NET. Bevzyuk’s brother-in-law, Oleksii Kodman, also posted it on Facebook: “Today defending Ukraine Oleksiy Bevzyuk was killed, in July, his brother Andriy Bevziuk was killed”.

He continued: “I don’t know what condolences to their parents for losing their sons they invested all their lives in, what words to say to their wives and children, but we must keep their memories, memory in yourself and in your children to remember at what price was the happy future of our country”.

“This price is terrible, this price is the destroyed thousands of destinies of Ukrainian families, and the most important thing we can do is to keep the memory. Ivan Bevzyuk, hang in there. Eternal memory to YOU, YOU are always in line and I had the honour to stand in it next to YOU”, he concluded.

Oleksiy published his last post on Facebook the day before his death, in which he congratulated his colleagues on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “There is no more noble mission than to protect your people, your native land. Service in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for us is not just a profession, it is the highest honour, vocation”.

He continued: “Dear brothers and sisters, I wish you never cease to cultivate willpower and courage, with honour to pass the difficult trials that befall you, to return to your homes alive and healthy.

The Ukrainian army is growth, power, and unbeatable. Eternal respect to the fallen Heroes. Happy Armed Forces of Ukraine Day”.

