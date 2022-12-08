Blanca Police Department arrest suspected shooter in Colorado

18-year-old British soldier dies in 'non-operational incident' at Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire Close
By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 3:11

Blanca Police Department has announced the arrest of the suspected shooter in Colorado.

 

UPDATE: Thursday, December 8 at 03:12am

As confirmed by Blanca Police Department on its Facebook profile, a man suspected of being the shooter they were searching for has been detained and is in custody. A press release will be issued shortly the force added.

 

Thursday, December 8 at 02:15am

The town of Blanca in Colorado has been locked down by the police on Wednesday, December 7, as they search for an active shooter. The suspect is believed to be armed with a rifle and a handgun. A search is taking place on the outskirts of the town in a wooded area where the suspected gunman is said to be hiding.

Residents of the town have been advised to stay indoors and shelter by Blanca Police Department.

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

