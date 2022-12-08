By Chris King • 08 December 2022 • 3:11

Blanca Police Department arrest suspected shooter in Colorado

Blanca Police Department has announced the arrest of the suspected shooter in Colorado.

UPDATE: Thursday, December 8 at 03:12am

As confirmed by Blanca Police Department on its Facebook profile, a man suspected of being the shooter they were searching for has been detained and is in custody. A press release will be issued shortly the force added.

Thursday, December 8 at 02:15am

The town of Blanca in Colorado has been locked down by the police on Wednesday, December 7, as they search for an active shooter. The suspect is believed to be armed with a rifle and a handgun. A search is taking place on the outskirts of the town in a wooded area where the suspected gunman is said to be hiding.

Residents of the town have been advised to stay indoors and shelter by Blanca Police Department.

🚨#BREAKING: Entire Colorado town put on shelter-in-place due to active shooter 📌#Blanca | #CO Police are asking the whole entire town of blanca Colorado to shelter in-place due to a active shooter with reports that the suspect is armed with two rifles and currently hiding pic.twitter.com/E5t2d9TLqS — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) December 7, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.