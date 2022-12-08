Winter has arrived: Where could it snow this year in Spain?

By Betty Henderson • 08 December 2022 • 15:12

CHRISTMAS is nearly here, and that means the coldest weather of the year is also about to hit Spain. But where do experts expect it to snow this year? And where are the coldest places in the country?

The first snow recently fell in several Spanish National Parks and mountainous regions, and experts from Aemet weather agency announced on Thursday, December 8 that they believe snow could return to low altitudes this year.

Heavy rains across the country in recent days could turn into frost in some areas of the country including the Pyrenees where temperatures are expected to drop to a cool -6ºC to -8ºC. Snow could then fall in inland regions including Asturias, Palencia, northern Madrid, southern Cantabria, La Rioja, Huesca, Ávila, Cáceres, Navarra, and Lleida.

The coldest places in Spain have also recently been named and include La Torre de Capdella, in Lleida, Reinosa in Cantabria, Vega de Liordes in León, and Calamocha in Teruel. In Vega de Liordes, temperatures in the past have dropped to a staggering low of up to -35.9ºC, while the other towns have recorded lows colder than -24ºC.