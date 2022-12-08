By Anna Ellis • 08 December 2022 • 14:25

XXII Spanish Petanque Championship for People with an Intellectual Disability. Image: Almeria City Council.

The highly successful event was held in Mojacar over two days last week.

The event brought together more than 400 participants from 13 sports clubs and from seven different communities, totalling 120 sportspeople, technicians, companions plus members of the public who didn’t want to miss this sporting event which is continually growing.

The championship was held at the Mojacar Petanque Sports Club Facilities and had a great sporting atmosphere.

Mojacar Mayoress, Rosa Maria Cano, attended the prize-giving, and expressed her satisfaction with Mojacar, once again, being the venue for a gathering of these characteristics, which goes beyond the practice of sport and allows the locality to contribute to highlighting the value of the sport as social integration and of a healthy life for everyone, even in the case of having a disability.

She also thanked all the bodies collaborating at the event, as well as the FEDDI for their efforts, for their organisation and for their work throughout the year, and in particular the Los Carriles Foundation for their unconditional support for Mojacar.

“In the spirit of everyone, the hope is that the next edition will also be based in Mojacar and that it could be the host of the XXIII Spanish Petanque Championship for People with an Intellectual Disability,” the mayoress confirmed.

