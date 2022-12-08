Zelensky named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2022

By Betty Henderson • 08 December 2022 • 10:23

Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spirit of Ukraine are named the Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2022

GLOBAL recognition for Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky as he becomes the latest Person of the Year in Time Magazine. Announcing the decision on Wednesday, December 7, the American publication praised his courage in leading his country’s resistance to Russian invasion.

Each year, the magazine makes its selection of a person thought to have had the greatest influence on the world during the past 12 months. Zelensky joins notable past recipients of the title including Queen Elizabeth II, Pope John Paul II, and Winston Churchill.

Zelensky was selected for this year’s title thanks to his determination to stay and fight, rallying Ukrainians to remain steadfast in the face of the Russian invasion. Time Magazine highlighted his decision to turn down evacuation offers, calling it “fateful”.

The ‘Spirit of Ukraine’ was also named in the title, which editors described as being the Ukrainians who have “fought behind the scenes” since the April invasion.

Time Magazine’s editor, Edward Felsenthal, described this year’s choice as “the most clear-cut in memory”. Other finalists this year included the US Supreme Court, Iranian protestors, and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping.