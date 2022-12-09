Animal aid at a unique fun day event in Huercal Overa

Serbia threatens to send 1,000 members of its security forces to Kosovo Close
By Betty Henderson • 09 December 2022 • 16:20

A unique fun day is set to raise funds to support animal saving action at APA Nueva Vida’s shelter

AN enthralling fun day in Huercal-Overa is set to raise much-needed funds for a local animal shelter. The APA Nueva Vida shelter is staging an incredible all-day extravaganza on Sunday, December 18 including an Odyssey concert and a market.

The fun day is set to begin at 11am, giving shoppers a chance to find some unique, artisan Christmas gifts. The action will continue until 3:30pm when an Odyssey tribute band will play a thrilling rock concert. Alongside the inviting activities, guests can also tuck into delicious paella and enjoy drinks at the bar.

The event will be held at the Merendero de Rambla Grande on the outskirts of Huercal Overa, offering plenty of space for market stalls and the concert.

As well as offering guests a unique weekend experience, the fun day is being held in aid of local shelter, APA Nueva Vida. The charity shelter takes care of sick and abandoned animals with a comprehensive policy which includes rescuing stray animals off the streets, and rehoming them in safe and loving environments.

Written by

Betty Henderson

