Big Eyes Coin could explode after launch, Bitcoin and Uniswap Holders should watch out

By EWN • 09 December 2022 • 13:39

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the next-rated meme cryptocurrency predicted to explode after it goes public. The Big Eyes development team recently announced a centralised exchange (CEX) launch set to take off soon.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could rival big meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Additionally, it could extend its influence in markets dominated by top cryptos like Uniswap (UNI) and Bitcoin (BTC).

This article highlights some positives to watch out for in Big Eyes Coin and its ecosystem and community. It also outlines how Big Eyes Coin could leverage the communities of Bitcoin (BTC) and Uniswap (UNI) to scale.

The Bitcoin and Uniswap Markets: How Big Eyes Coin could win in this space

Crypto communities interconnect. A member of one crypto community could be a member of another. It all boils down to how much value a community member is willing to contribute to making an ecosystem great.

To become a community member of a network or ecosystem, you must be an active holder of its native or utility token. Examples of native or utility tokens include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Flow, Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, etc.

Bitcoin remains the leading and most trusted cryptocurrency, according to multiple user metrics and analytics. Bitcoin continues to lead the entire crypto market because it controls a majority of the total crypto market capitalisation.

Uniswap (UNI), on the other hand, presents one of the promising markets to active crypto traders. Uniswap, like Bitcoin, has surpassed high unit values. In 2021, it reached an apex of nearly $45 per unit.

Nevertheless, both Bitcoin and Uniswap have lost huge value to the 2022 crypto winter. Bitcoin and Uniswap’s markets have also been parallel to the market; hence, the lower the entire market cap, the lower their prices, this creates a balance and seals them as great trading options.

Big Eyes Coin aims to create a balance in its value. Its community will be pivotal in ensuring it maintains strong inflationary and deflationary tactics like Bitcoin and Uniswap.

Big Eyes Coin’s latest milestone, a take-off point for its next stages of development

Big Eyes Coin broke its record during a presale fundraiser. The community behind Big Eyes Coin has been phenomenal in making this possible. In just six presale stages, Big Eyes raised more than $10 million—a record that could trigger more development in the ecosystem.

The presale success could be a take-off position for Big Eyes and its community—who are already looking to replicate the same success in the public market. The community will ensure a balance of liquidity on Big Eyes, as well as regular integration of new protocols on the platform.

Members of the Big Eyes community will enjoy benefits for contributing to the platform. To become an active member of Big Eyes and help contribute to its network, you must buy and hold its utility meme token, Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin are giving users an additional 5% worth of tokens with the code: BCUTE662

Learn more about Big Eyes Coin

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido