BREAKING: Another HUGE managerial resignation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Chris King • 09 December 2022 • 21:03
EU vice-president Eva Kaili arrested in huge corruption prove linked to Qatar World Cup
Tite, the coach of the Brazilian national team announced his resignation immediately after their loss today, Friday, December 9 to Croatia. Brazil played Croatia in the quarter-final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and after being taken to extra time and a 1-1 draw, they eventually lost 4-2 on penalties.
“As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I’m not a man of two words”, Tite told the post-match interview. As he explained, he had always intended to leave the post at the end of the current tournament.
Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. 🚨🇧🇷 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/9UQW63Gfy6
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022
Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. 🚨🇧🇷 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/9UQW63Gfy6
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.