BREAKING: Another HUGE managerial resignation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Chris King • 09 December 2022 • 21:03

Tite has announced his resignation as the coach of the Brazilian national team following the loss to Croatia in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Tite, the coach of the Brazilian national team announced his resignation immediately after their loss today, Friday, December 9 to Croatia. Brazil played Croatia in the quarter-final of the 2022 Qatar World Cup and after being taken to extra time and a 1-1 draw, they eventually lost 4-2 on penalties.

“As I said, my cycle is over. I said it over a year and a half ago. I’m not a man of two words”, Tite told the post-match interview. As he explained, he had always intended to leave the post at the end of the current tournament.

Tite leaves Brazil. He’s no longer the head coach of the Seleçao after the game lost vs Croatia. It’s over. 🚨🇧🇷 #WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/9UQW63Gfy6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 9, 2022

