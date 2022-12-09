BREAKING: Russia and US foreign affairs teams meeting in Istanbul

Serbia threatens to send 1,000 members of its security forces to Kosovo Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 December 2022 • 13:04

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that a meeting between Russia and the US is taking place in Istanbul.

The meeting, originally postponed by Russia, sees representatives from both countries foreign affairs departments discussing a range of issues from the war to sanctions to nuclear disarmament. 

Ryabkov confirmed the meeting at the Valdai International Discussion Club saying: Yes, indeed, a meeting is held in Istanbul at the level of directors of relevant departments. This is basically a periodic event to discuss “irritants” in bilateral relations. After a pause, we resumed contact with the Americans on this topic.”

The last meeting on November 14 involved the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, and the head of the CIA, William Burns. At the meeting nuclear security issues were said to have been discussed. 

More to follow. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

