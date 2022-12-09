BREAKING: Russia and US foreign affairs teams meeting in Istanbul

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 December 2022 • 13:04
The meeting, originally postponed by Russia, sees representatives from both countries foreign affairs departments discussing a range of issues from the war to sanctions to nuclear disarmament.
Ryabkov confirmed the meeting at the Valdai International Discussion Club saying: Yes, indeed, a meeting is held in Istanbul at the level of directors of relevant departments. This is basically a periodic event to discuss “irritants” in bilateral relations. After a pause, we resumed contact with the Americans on this topic.”
The last meeting on November 14 involved the Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergei Naryshkin, and the head of the CIA, William Burns. At the meeting nuclear security issues were said to have been discussed.
