BREAKING: Russia and US foreign affairs teams meeting in Istanbul

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 December 2022 • 13:04

The Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has confirmed that a meeting between Russia and the US is taking place in Istanbul.

The meeting, originally postponed by Russia, sees representatives from both countries foreign affairs departments discussing a range of issues from the war to sanctions to nuclear disarmament.

Ryabkov confirmed the meeting at the Valdai International Discussion Club saying: Yes, indeed, a meeting is held in Istanbul at the level of directors of relevant departments. This is basically a periodic event to discuss “irritants” in bilateral relations. After a pause, we resumed contact with the Americans on this topic.”