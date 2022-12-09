By Chris King • 09 December 2022 • 18:05

Shock as Tina Turner's 62-year-old son dies suddenly outside his home

Rock superstar Tina Turner’s 62-year-old son reportedly died outside his home after complaining he couldn’t breathe.

Ronnie Turner, the son of rock superstar Tina Turner died suddenly today at the age of 62. According to reports he was outside his home when he complained he couldn’t breathe. A San Fernando medical unit with paramedics was deployed to his house after 911 received an emergency call.

As reported today, Friday, December 9, by the celebrity news outlet TMZ, while waiting for medical assistance local bystanders reportedly attempted to carry out CPR techniques on Ronnie as he lay on the pavement.

TMZ quoted law enforcement sources informing them that they: “received a 911 call Thursday morning from a person who said Ronnie was outside their home and having a hard time breathing. A few minutes later, he wasn’t breathing at all”.

Paramedics “rushed to the San Fernando Valley address where bystanders were attempting CPR”, added the news outlet. Their attempts at reviving Ronnie proved futile and “he was pronounced dead at the scene”.

No further information has been released regarding Ronnie’s death but it was known that he was suffering from a form of cancer, as well as other alleged health issues.

A starring role in the biopic about his mother’s music career – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ – brought Ronnie’s acting talents to the public’s attention in the ’90s. Tina’s eldest son Craig tragically committed suicide in 2018.

