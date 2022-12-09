Canine units from Almeria, Murcia and Alicante demonstrate their detection skills

By Linda Hall • 09 December 2022 • 17:36

CANINE UNIT: Turre’s Zeta shows what she can do Photo credit: Turre town hall

TURRE town hall recently organised its first Canine Unit Exhibition, held in Plaza de la Constitucion.

Mayor Maria Isabel Lopez pointed out that only three Almeria province Policia Local forces had canine units, and Turre was one of them.

Jero Asensio and Pedro Antonio Nuñez, Policia Local officers from Huercal-Overa and Mojacar who put their dogs through their paces during the exhibition, were followed by Juan Pedro Lasso from Lorca (Murcia) and Almudena Perez from Rojales (Alicante).

Last to do so was Jose Antonio Garcia, Turre’s acting Chief of Police with Zeta, a Belgian shepherd.

The mayor emphasised that Turre’s councillors had voted unanimously in favour of creating the canine unit last March.

“This is a notable advance for Turre,” she declared.

“We decided on the canine unit as a preventive measure that would help to discourage consumption. It is also indispensable in detecting substances in places where it’s unlikely that they would be located during a regular search,” Lopez said.

“This facilitates and considerably improves the work of the Policia Local in our municipality and, at the same time, the safety of Turre residents.”

