California issues very first licence to own a unicorn

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 December 2022 • 9:47

Unicorn – Credit Marben Shutterstock.com

California’s Department of Animal Control and Care has issued its first ever licence to own and keep a unicorn, after a young girl filed a permit application.

According to Los Angeles authorities a unicorn permit was issued to the young girl on the basis that she can use the permit, should she find one.

According to the Guardian newspaper, Madeline, has a vivid imagination and wrote to the department last month. In the letter she said: “Dear LA County, I would like your approval if I can have a unicorn in my backyard if I can find one.”

The department posted images of the correspondence and the licence on its social media page saying that she is to be commended for her: “sense of responsible pet ownership to seek permission in advance” and for thoughtfully considering “the requirements of providing a loving home to animals.”

The licence came with conditions that require that any sparkles or glitter sprinkled on the animal be nontoxic and biodegradable, and that it be fed watermelon at least once a week. It must be provided ample exposure to sunlight, moonbeams and rainbows and have its horn polished at least once a month with a soft cloth.

The story that California has issued its first ever licence to own a unicorn shows that authorities sometimes do have a heart, but perhaps more importantly sends the message to never stop dreaming.

