Four detained in Belgium over Gulf state’s attempt to corrupt Italian MEP

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 December 2022 • 15:36

Belgian police - Credit Pius Lee / Shutterstock.com

Four people have been detained in Belgium following an investigation by police into attempts to corrupt an Italian former member of the European parliament (MEP).

Belgian daily Le Soir said on Friday, December 9 that Qatar officials had attempted to bribe the socialist party member between 2004 and 209.

The accusations against Qatar have not been confirmed by the prosecutor’s office who simply stated that a Gulf state was involved.

Investigators have suspected for some time that attempts were being made to “buy” influence in the European parliament.

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the suspicions saying: “investigators have suspected a Gulf country of influencing the economic and political decisions of the European parliament, and this by transferring consequential sums of money or giving sizeable gifts to third parties with a significant and / or strategic position within the European parliament.

“Among those arrested is a former member of European parliament.”

The investigation has been looking into “corruption” and “money laundering” resulting in 16 raids in the Belgian capital and home of the European parliament. More than €600,000 are said to have been seized along with computer equipment and mobile phones.

The identity of the former MEP has not been released nor have the details of the Gulf Country accused of attempting to corrupt an Italian MP.

