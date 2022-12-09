Historical hiking challenge in Níjar to trace the steps of Berber pirates

By Betty Henderson • 09 December 2022 • 15:41

A hiking challenge will cover a fascinating historical route along the Almerían coast that was once controlled by Berber pirates

A mega holiday season challenge in Níjar will see sports fanatics traverse mountainous terrain along the Almería coastline, covering a total of 100 kilometres. The challenge will take part in six stages on different days between Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, January 22.

In an added exciting twist, hikers will be tracing the footsteps of Berber pirates who tyrannised the region of Almería for more than 200 years during the Moorish civilisation. Part of the route will also cover sections of the famed pilgrimage, the Santiago de Compostela.

The aptly named ‘La Senda Pirata de Cabo de Gata’ covers 100 kilometres in total, but will be broken down into six different stages covering between 13 and 20 kilometres each day.

Each stage of the hike follows on from the previous stage, although they do not take place on consecutive days, and hikers can also choose which stages to participate in.

Those wishing to participate in the challenge can send an email to: [email protected] or contact the Sports Department at the local council. More information can also be found online on the council’s website.